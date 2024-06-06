AJ Russell’s status determined for Knoxville Super Regional

Tennessee will next play in the NCAA Tournament Knoxville Super Regional. The Vols will host Evansville, Friday-Sunday, at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Ahead of the Knoxville Super Regional, Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello met with media. He discussed the status of sophomore pitcher AJ Russell against Evansville.

“No, nothing specific as far as what the next step will be for him, but he’ll be unavailable,” Vitello said. “It’s kind of coach Russell or coach AJ for now.

“I don’t mean make light of health or anything like that. I mean he’s still involved in practice and things like that right now, but he’s kind of assumed a role in the dugout where he takes on some other duties, to me I enjoy being around him. So for now that’s his task and we’ll see where we get but more than likely would be shut down for the year.”

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

