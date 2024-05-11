AJ Risedorph named next Athletic Director at NorthWood

May 10—NAPPANEE — NorthWood High School seems to have found it's next athletic director.

AJ Risedorph is set to become the school's next athletic director, pending board approval at their next meeting Monday. Risedorph has served as the school's Dean of Athletics for the past three years and is the current head coach of the Panthers baseball team.

There is no word yet if Risedorph will keep his role in baseball following this season once his new position becomes effective on July 1, per the board's agenda.

"We are excited to welcome AJ Risedorph as our new Director of Athletics," said Weston Lambert, Principal at NorthWood High School. "His demonstrated leadership, passion for athletics, and commitment to our students make him the perfect fit for this role. We look forward to the continued growth and success of our athletic programs under his guidance."

According to the school's press release, Risedorph "emerged as a top candidate from a competitive pool of over 40 applicants."

The former East Noble and Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne graduate takes the next position at NorthWood, following former A.D. Roman Smith's departure in March.

Risedorph is currently in his sixth season as the Panthers baseball coach, filling prior positions as an assistant coach for boys basketball (nine years) and an assistant coach for the baseball team (five years). He was named NLC Coach of the Year and the IHSBCA District Coach of the Year in 2021 while behind the Indiana North All-Star Head Coach in 2022 for baseball.

"I am truly honored and humbled to be chosen as the next Director of Athletics," Risedorph stated in the press release. "It is certainly an appointment that I will not take for granted. I've been blessed to be led by great athletic directors in Norm Sellers and Roman Smith, whose dedication to our coaches and programs set the high standard for NorthWood Athletics. I am committed to upholding and building upon their legacy."

Features that Risedorph will continue to watch over this summer includes the changes to NorthWood's track surface as well as the new turf field the Panthers expect to show off next football season.

