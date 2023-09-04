AJ Rice becomes first 2025 commitment for Mississippi State football, Zach Arnett

STARKVILLE — Linebacker AJ Rice committed to Mississippi State football and coach Zach Arnett on Monday, making him the first 2025 commit for the Bulldogs.

Rice is a three-star player, according to 247Sports. The site, which does not have a composite ranking for Rice, ranks him as the nation's No. 44 linebacker and No. 22 prospect out of Alabama. He is a native of Madison, Alabama, who attends Madison Academy.

Rice (6-foot-2, 230 pounds) received offers from Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, South Carolina and Liberty, among others. He attended MSU's season-opening 48-7 win against Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday before committing.

Mississippi State currently holds the SEC's No. 13-ranked 2024 recruiting class. Of MSU's 15 commitments, only Winona's Fred Clark is a linebacker.

MSU (1-0) continues its season on Saturday (6:30 p.m., SEC Network) with a matchup against Arizona (1-0) at Davis Wade Stadium. Arnett is in his first season as the Bulldogs' head coach after being promoted from defensive coordinator in December after Mike Leach's death.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: AJ Rice commits to Mississippi State football, Zach Arnett's 2025 class