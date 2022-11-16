AJ Parker signs back to the Lions practice squad

AJ Parker is back with the Detroit Lions. The second-year cornerback signed onto Detroit’s practice squad on Tuesday.

Parker was waived last week after a poor showing in the Week 9 win over the Green Bay Packers. He has bounced between the practice squad and active roster throughout the season. Parker was the team’s primary slot corner in 2021 as an undrafted rookie from Kansas State.

Parker is currently the only cornerback on the team’s 16-member practice squad. He played 113 snaps in three games for the Lions thus far in 2022.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire