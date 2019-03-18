AJ McCarron visiting Texans

Quarterback AJ McCarron is in need of a new job after being released by the Raiders and his search will bring him to Houston.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that McCarron is set to visit with the Texans on Monday. Brandon Weeden and Joe Webb served as Deshaun Watson‘s backups last season, but both are currently free agents.

McCarron signed with the Bills as a free agent last March and was part of a quarterback competition with Nathan Peterman and Josh Allen in the preseason. That ended with McCarron being traded to Oakland for a 2019 fifth-round pick and he appeared in two games as Derek Carr‘s backup.

McCarron started three regular season games in 2015 after Andy Dalton was placed on injured reserve and also steered the offense in a playoff loss to the Steelers. Those starts are the only ones he’s made since entering the NFL as 2014 fifth-round pick.