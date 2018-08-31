AJ McCarron follows poor first half with “legendary” fourth quarter comeback

Fourth preseason games don’t usually elicit memories that last beyond 10-15 minutes, but quarterback AJ McCarron pitched his Bills teammates on playing hard for an ending he said would echo through the ages.

McCarron was the only quarterback for Buffalo against the Bears and played a dreadful first half that included two interceptions and a 0.0 quarterback rating. The Bills were down 20-0 and no one would have been surprised if they just played out the string.

The Bears opened their lead to 27-3 by the end of the third quarter, so it looked like that’s how things would go. McCarron had a different idea, however.

“I told them, ‘Watch this. This is going to be legendary,'” McCarron said, via NewYorkUpstate.com.

McCarron led four touchdown drives in the fourth quarter and the Bills won 28-27 in an effort that coach Sean McDermott said “showed great leadership” from the quarterback.

Was it enough to keep him on the roster? McDermott said after the game that McCarron was “absolutely” still in consideration to win the starting job, but the choice to only play him on Thursday night suggests he’s a longer shot than Nathan Peterman or Josh Allen.