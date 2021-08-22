AJ McCarron departs Falcons start after hurting knee

With Matt Ryan getting the night off, AJ McCarron got the start at quarterback for the Falcons against the Dolphins on Saturday night but his night was cut shorter than planned.

McCarron left in the second quarter with a knee injury and the Falcons announced that he would not return to the game. Feleipe Franks replaced him at quarterback.

McCarron signed a one-year deal with the Falcons in April and also started the team’s first preseason outing. He was 3-of-6 for 43 yards before getting hurt on Saturday.

Should McCarron be set for a long absence, the Falcons might be in the market for a new addition to the quarterback depth chart. Franks, who was undrafted this year, is the only other quarterback behind Ryan on the roster.

