AJ McCarron cleared to return from last year’s knee injury, hopes to be in a training camp

Longtime backup AJ McCarron was slated to be the Falcons’ No. 2 quarterback last year until a torn ACL in the preseason changed those plans. Now McCarron is hoping to get a chance in 2022.

McCarron said on NFL Network that he’s hoping some team will call him in.

“You never know what your future holds, what it is in this game, so I’m just ready, waiting for a call,” McCarron said, via AL.com. “But right now, I’m enjoying my time off and being able to be a dad and being around my three boys for the first time in a while.”

McCarron has only started four games in an NFL career that may be best remembered for an ill-fated attempt by the Browns to trade a second-round pick and a third-round pick to acquire him from the Bengals at the 2017 trade deadline. He’d be no sure thing to make a roster, but as a camp arm he may be a quarterback some team will give a call.

