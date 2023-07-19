AJ Klein happy to finish out career with the Bills

AJ Klein is a dark horse candidate to become the Buffalo Bills’ replacement for Tremaine Edmunds.

Over the past few seasons, Klein has spent time with the Bills backing up both Edmunds and Matt Milano, Buffalo’s two starting linebackers. At one point. Klein earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors in December 2020 while doing just that.

Additionally, he has years of experience playing in Sean McDermott’s defense and the coach has now become Buffalo’s defensive play caller. There’s a level of trust there.

It still feels like more of an uphill battle for Klein, but he’s fine with that. Klein said he re-signed with the Bills this offseason because of two reasons: He’s chasing a Super Bowl and he’s happy to finish his football days off in western New York.

“This is the one place I knew I could come to and win the Super Bowl and be around quality people and quality teammates,” Klein told the Buffalo News. “If this is the end of my journey as far as football goes, I want it to be here in Buffalo.”

While the 31-year-old has factors on his side, others are not. The Bills have invested draft picks in the likes of younger teammates such as Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams. Tyrel Dodson, who has been Edmunds’ main backup more recently, is on the radar too.

In addition, it’s much easier for Buffalo to move Klein’s contract off the roster than the younger players on rookie deals. Per Spotrac, the Bills would save approximately $1 million on the salary cap by letting Klein go.

Even so, he’s going to get a look. After the 2023 draft, general manager Brandon Beane said the door is open.

“We brought in A.J. Klein as a guy who has done it. I know everyone is concerned about it, but we have good guys who are working hard. We’ve got a veteran defense,” Beane said.

The middle linebacker position battle will be the most watched during the team’s 2023 training camp. Bills camp opens on July 26.

