A.J. Green will not be traded by Bengals, according to Zac Taylor

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green hasn’t played this season due to an ankle injury, but that hasn’t stopped rumors suggesting Green could get traded. With the Bengals sitting at 0-5, some have wondered whether Green — who is in the final year of his contract — could be sent away for future help.

That’s not going to happen, according to Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. The 36-year-old Taylor put those rumors to rest Thursday, saying Green isn’t going anywhere.

Zac Taylor on A.J. Green: “I’ve heard the speculation. We are not trading that guy.” Taylor DEFINITIVE that Green will not be dealt. #Bengals — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) October 10, 2019

That shouldn’t come as a surprise from Taylor. Green, 31, is one of the Bengals’ best players when healthy. Of course Taylor wants him on the field. Green can win games for the Bengals when he’s clicking with Andy Dalton.

While Taylor wants Green around, it might not be his choice. That would be up to Mike Brown, the team’s owner and de facto general manager. If Brown receives an offer the Bengals can’t pass up, Green could be headed to another team.

Though Green hasn’t played this season, he’s inching closer to a return. Green was able to return to practice on a limited basis Thursday. Green’s status for Week 6 is up in the air. It could depend on whether Green is able to put in more work Friday.

Even if he doesn’t play, Green should draw plenty of interest on the trade market. While injuries have limited him the past few years, Green has been a strong player when healthy. Over his eight seasons in Cincinnati, Green has made the Pro Bowl seven times.

No matter what happens, the Bengals should benefit. Either Green returns and puts up solid numbers for the team the rest of the way, or they deal him and get a pick or future contributor. We know what Taylor would prefer, but it’s not up to him to make that decision.

