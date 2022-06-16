AJ Epenesa on Greg Rousseau, Boogie Basham: ‘We’re like The Three Musketeers’

Over the past few weeks of spring practices, the Buffalo Bills have turned the heat up on their young trio of pass rushers playing alongside All-Pro Von Miller. Those three being AJ Epenesa, Greg Rousseau and Boogie Basham.

Head coach Sean McDermott said it’s a “big offseason” ahead for the group.

Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier added the gang needs to play with “consistency” in 2022.

Through all of that, the trio is doing nothing but sticking together.

At Bills minicamp, Epenesa spoke on how him, Rousseau and Basham are all progressing this spring. They recently all attended Miller’s annual “pass rush summit” and said it was a great learning experience.

But regardless of the pressure being on, it’s not going to be a one vs. one vs. one scenario.

Epenesa said it’s all about being teammates throughout.

“We’re like ‘The Three Musketeers.’ All three of us we’re like best friends. We hang out all the time and you’ll see us at practice, we’re bouncing ideas off each other,” Epenesa said via video conference.

The hope for the Bills will be at least one of the three standing out during training camp. Last season Rousseau saw more snaps than Epenesa and Basham, but there’s no reason to count those two out just because of that.

Buffalo’s coaching staff has always touted that whoever earns playing time, gets it. This time around won’t be any different.

Working for it is not a problem, says Epenesa.

“We’ve got to believe in ourselves and we’ve got the confidence in ourselves,” he said. “All three of us are putting in a lot of work. We’re excited to put pads on [at training camp] and show people what we can do.”

The Bills concluded minicamp this week which means the team will now break for about six weeks. The next time Buffalo sees that Bills, it’ll be training camp time.

