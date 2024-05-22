AJ Dybantsa, top recruit in 2025 class, lands USC basketball offer

AJ Dybantsa, the consensus No. 1 overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, has received an offer from Eric Mussleman and USC basketball.

The 6-9, 210-pound forward from Prolifc Prep High School in Napa (California) is very much in demand. Dybantsa, a five-star prospect, was the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2026, but he announced on CBS Sports HQ in October that he will be joining the Class of 2025.

Dybantsa per247Sports has offers from several other high-profile schools, including Duke, North Carolina, Arkansas, UConn, Kansas and Kentucky.

He averaged more than 20 points a game this season while shooting better than 50 percent from the field, leading his school to a national championship.

Dybantsa is also the only freshman to ever win the Gatorade Player of the Year Award in Massachusetts.

“[The G League] is a possibility as well,” Dybantsa told Jeff Goodman of the Field of 68 in an interview last fall, “but I did promise my mom one year of college.”

After speaking to Coach Musselman, I’m blessed to receive an offer from the University of Southern California! Go Trojans❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/eZzaAbPHpb — AJ Dybantsa (@ADybantsa) May 16, 2024

