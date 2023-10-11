A.J. Dybantsa reclassifies up to the 2025 high school class, eligible for the 2026 NBA Draft

A.J. Dybantsa, a 6-foot-9 wing, has reclassified up from the 2026 to the 2025 high school class, he announced Wednesday morning. Dybantsa is one of the best players in the country, regardless of class and is now ranked the No. 1 prospect in the talented 2025 class, moving 6-9 forward Cameron Boozer to the No. 2 slot.

No one had a better summer than Dybantsa who spent time in the gym working out with Kevin Durant and Chris Paul and attended Jayson Tatum's camp in July and Stephen Curry's camp in August.

"I learned a lot from everyone I was in the gym with this summer," Dybantsa told Yahoo Sports. "The way they all work, it's on another level. Their advice to me was to just simplify the game and they were helping me find different ways to manipulate the games to make it easier for me and help me win."

Dybantsa transferred to Prolific Prep (Napa, California) for the upcoming high school season and is playing alongside the newly minted No. 1 player in the 2026 class, Tyran Stokes (6-8, 240 pounds). The pair won a gold medal with Team USA over the summer at the FIBA U16 Americas Championship and both played up two divisions on Nike's Elite Youth Basketball League during the spring and summer AAU season.

"Almost every practice, me and Tyran play on opposite teams so we're pushing each other to get better every single day," Dybantsa said. "He's so strong and it's helped me step up the physical part of my game."

Prolific Prep now has the No. 1 players in the 2025 and 2026 classes, as well as five-star prospects Zoom Diallo, Derrion Reid and Aiden Sherrell and four-star point guard Mikey Lewis. This is easily the most talented team in the nation and the squad's first real test will be this weekend at the Border League in Las Vegas.

"We know we have a target on our backs this season and we're ready for the challenge," Dybantsa said. "Our goal is to win the Geico National Championship and we won't settle for anything less than that."

Dybantsa was one of the best players on the court last weekend at the USA Basketball minicamp where 84 of the top high school players in the country hit the court for five workout sessions over three days in front of several NBA scouts and executives.

Dybantsa's quick first step and consistent shot creation has already garnered the attention of NBA scouts after watching him play last high school season and over the summer. Dybantsa is already 16 years old (turning 17 in January) and will meet the age requirements for the highly anticipated 2026 NBA Draft that is already stacked with young talent coming up.