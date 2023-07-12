At AJ Dillon's 'Quadzilla' book signing, the littlest Packers fans light up and their parents love his sense of community

Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon poses for a photo with fans at a launch event for his new children's book, "Quadzilla Finds His Footing," Tuesday at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village outside Lambeau Field.

GREEN BAY - For Alex Nennig, maybe the only thing better than meeting Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon outside Lambeau Field was meeting him a couple of days earlier in Door County.

At 10 years old, Nennig has already racked up two encounters with Dillon in one week. They’re on a first-name basis and everything.

Nennig and his mom, Ana Nennig, were among the fans who lined up inside Johnsonville Tailgate Village on Tuesday morning to have Dillon sign his new children’s book, “Quadzilla Finds His Footing," at a ticketed launch event. Coincidentally, he had bumped into Dillon outside a Chives Restaurant food truck over the weekend in Baileys Harbor and got a photo with him there.

Not only did Dillon remember him at the Lambeau signing event, he called him by name. Even before all that happened, Alex Nennig has liked No. 28.

“He’s a big guy. He’s good at offense and defense. He’s just a good player,” he said. “Great with kids.”

You can say that last part again.

Children, from infants in “Rookie of the Year” T-shirts to toddlers in Packers cheerleading outfits to boys and girls in Dillon jerseys, were all smiles when it was their turn for a photo next to the player nicknamed “Quadzilla” and “The Quadfather” for his muscular thighs. He gave out high-fives and double high-fives, propped up babies on the table in front of him and even held Lyla Nelson’s stuffed animal, because wherever the 4-year-old from Green Bay goes, so does her “Woobie.”

She was there with her dad, Levi Nelson, to listen to Dillon read his book, a story about trying new things (football) even if it isn’t always easy. It made for some quality daddy-daughter time, but it was also a chance to support a favorite player off the field who has embraced all Green Bay, Door County and the surrounding areas have to offer.

“What we love so much about Green Bay is the Packers are a community. I think he does so much for this community,” Nelson said. “The Packers have a lot of cool traditions, including the bike riding (with players and children during training camp), so when you have kids you want to make them a part of it.”

Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon meets with local fans during the book signing for his new children's book, "Quadzilla Finds His Footing," on Tuesday in Green Bay.

Fans like how visible Dillon is in the community off the field

Dillon and his wife, Gabrielle, live in Green Bay year-round and are frequent visitors to Door County, where they often share their favorite culinary finds with 16,000 followers on their Dining with the Dillons Instagram feed. On May 2, they welcomed their first child, Algiers Jameal William Dillon Jr., whom they call Trey.

Getting to know the city and its residents, and letting them get to know him, has just happened organically for Dillon.

“I see people, I meet people, and it’s great to build those connections, build those friendships. They’re going to last a lot longer than football. Football’s not forever,” said Dillon, 25, during a break from signings. “But to be able to make a good impression on some of these kids and some of the youth and some of these families, it’s awesome. I always try to make sure I’m out there trying to be a good role model for them.”

William David Heise, who is 8 (but wanted to go on record as days away from turning 9), has also met Dillon more than once — at an employee picnic outside Lambeau earlier this year for General Beverage’s 90th anniversary and again at the book launch. The young fan from Appleton, who plans to read “Quadzilla Finds His Footing” to his little cousin, likes Dillon because he’s strong, fast and nice.

“He is very personable. He is very visible in the community. I think that says a lot about him,” said Melissa Heise, William’s mom.

Emma and Adam Brice of Green Bay brought their 3-month-old daughter, Lainey, to add another title to her bedtime books collection and to get her first photo with a Packers player. Who better than Dillon?

“It’s always one thing when they’re a really good football player, but when they’re great outside of work, too, that makes a big difference,” Adam Brice said.

Before fans lined up for a signing and photos with Green Bay Back running back AJ Dillon, he did his first reading of "Quadzilla Finds His Footing" at Johnsonville Tailgate Village.

He's been having 'daddy boot camp' with 2-month-old son Trey

During a fast-paced Q&A as part of the event, fans got to know Dillon better. They learned his pregame meal of choice is brown rice, chicken breasts and green beans. His favorite color is blush pink. He played trombone in middle school but not well, so now he sticks to the air guitar.

He talked about being a new father to 2-month-old Trey and how writing the book was a way to honor him and have something to share with him. Dillon has been having what he calls “daddy boot camp” with him while he’s home every day before training camp starts. He doesn't have him doing any squats yet, but there have been some rolls.

“I’ve been putting him through the ringer. One roll is not good enough, so I make him do four or five rolls a day,” Dillon joked.

“Quadzilla Finds His Footing,” with illustrations by Susan Morrison, is available in hardcover ($21.99) and paperback ($15.99) through the Packers Pro Shop, Lion’s Mouth Bookstore in Green Bay, Orange Hat Publishing and other outlets.

