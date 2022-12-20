AJ Dillon's best plays from 2-TD game Week 15
Watch the best plays from Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon's 2-touchdown game against the Los Angeles Rams from Week 15 of the 2022 NFL Season.
Watch the best plays from Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon's 2-touchdown game against the Los Angeles Rams from Week 15 of the 2022 NFL Season.
The Packers still are a longshot to make the postseason, but they aren’t dead yet. They stayed alive with a 24-12 over the Rams on Monday Night Football. The Packers improved to 6-8, while the Rams fell to 4-10 and are eliminated from postseason contention. Green Bay still needs lots of help, but the Packers [more]
After winning the NFC West, where do the San Francisco 49ers stand among the NFL's elite?
Julian Edelman had a stunned, angry reaction to the Patriots' shocking Week 15 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes was thrown to the ground but no flag was to be seen.
The final play of Sunday's game against the Raiders will get all the headlines, but you could make a case that the NFL cost the Patriots a win with a botched review of Keelan Cole's touchdown.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady apparently gave Eli Apple, B.J. Hill and the Cincinnati Bengals bulletin board material ahead of Sunday's game.
Baker Mayfield revealed exactly why he requested his release from the Panthers in an interview with ESPN.
McGinest won three Super Bowls with the Patriots and currently works as an analyst for NFL Network.
The Jalen Hurts injury opens the door ever so slightly for the No. 1 seed to go back on the table for the 49ers.
Did Alabama football captain status impact the Sugar Bowl opt-out decisions of Bryce Young and Will Anderson? You bet it did.
Qatar’s Lusail Stadium hosted Sunday’s final between Argentina and France
Plenty of blame for the Dallas Cowboys for their loss in Jacksonville, starting with the head coach
With 39 seconds remaining in Saturday night’s game and the score tied 29-29, Bills running back Devin Singletary took a handoff up the middle at the Dolphins’ 11-yard line, ran toward the end zone, and then purposely stopped and fell down at the 4-yard line. After the game, Bills coach Sean McDermott praised Singletary for [more]
Arik Armstead cleared up any confusion regarding the true cost of the 49ers' expensive rookie dinner.
The Detroit Lions were 1-6 at one point this season. The Jacksonville Jaguars were 2-6. They are now in NFL playoff contention.
Trevor Lawrence took a huge step in his career on Sunday.
Here's a look at the Bears' projected draft pick outcomes for the 2023 NFL draft.
The Patriots will pick in the top 20 of the first round if their late-season slide continues. Here's the updated 2023 NFL Draft order after the Week 15 results.
Detroit Lions have roared back to 7-7 on the season to climb firmly into the NFL playoff race in the NFC, and now they're getting the love
NBC Sports Bay Area lists the good, the bad and the ugly from Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season.