AJ Dillon's best plays in 119-yard game Week 13
Watch all of Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon's best plays in 119-yard game vs. Chicago Bears during Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season.
Watch all of Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon's best plays in 119-yard game vs. Chicago Bears during Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season.
Brock Purdy threw 2 first-half TD passes. Watch the second one here:
CHICAGO (AP) Aaron Rodgers led three fourth-quarter scoring drives, receiver Christian Watson took an end-around 46 yards for a touchdown in the closing minutes after Jaire Alexander intercepted Justin Fields, and the Green Bay Packers rallied to beat the Chicago Bears 28-19 on Sunday. The Packers (5-8) looked like they were on their way to another loss after dropping seven of eight, trailing 19-10 through three quarters. AJ Dillon ran for a 21-yard touchdown in the opening minute of the fourth and Mason Crosby kicked a 32-yard field goal to give Green Bay a 20-19 lead with just under five minutes left.
College football's postseason will span three weeks and 42 games, culminating in the Jan. 9 title game. A look at the entire schedule.
The college football bowl games are set. Where is your team headed?
Now that you’ve had some time to digest the two CFP semifinal matchups, the rest of the New Year’s Six bowl games were unveiled.
Bowl Projections and College Football Playoff predictions: the final call before Sunday
There are 42 bowls. That's a lot, so we're giving you two parts. Part one has 22 of the 42 bowls. Most are before Christmas, including the Fenway (Park) Bowl.
Jimmy Garoppolo was carted off the field vs. the Dolphins.
Jimmy G's ankle got rolled while he was getting sacked in the first quarter.
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders is reportedly expected to take the Colorado job at some point after the Tigers' SWAC Championship Game on Saturday, according to multiple reports.
Read what Nick Saban said after Alabama wasn't included in the final four teams for the College Football Playoff.
This mind-blowing last-second play between two Minnesota high school teams should go down in U.S. Bank Stadium history.
The college football regular season is complete. Who is going to the playoff and which teams are headed to major bowls? Our final bowl projections.
The Eagles flexed their muscles at home on Sunday on both sides of the ball, dropping bombs from the sky and smothering the Titans' offense in one of their most impressive wins of the season. By Adam Hermann
Here's five Jackson State football players that may enter the transfer portal following Deion Sanders' departure.
San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was taken on a cart to the locker room with a foot injury in the first quarter and will not return to the game. Garoppolo got up slowly after being sacked by Jerome Baker and Jaelan Phillips on third down on San Francisco's first drive against Miami on Sunday. Rookie Brock Purdy came into the game to replace Garoppolo to start the second drive.
The #Pac12 has seven bowl teams, two of them in the New Year's Six. Get a look at all the postseason matchups for the Pac. One is against the SEC.
The Bears jumped out to a 16-3 lead on the Packers on Sunday. But they crumbled in the second half, and Justin Fields couldn't deliver a game-winning drive to save them.
The Dolphins needed only one play to get on the board against the 49ers. But now San Francisco has an injury concern at quarterback. Brock Purdy has entered the game at quarterback for San Francisco after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered an ankle injury at the end of the team’s first drive. Garoppolo was sacked for a [more]
USC, following its blowout loss to Utah in the Pac-12 title game, tumbled from No. 4 down to No. 10.