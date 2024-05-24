AJ Dillon: Re-signing with Packers was the best decision for me and my family

After completing his rookie contract with the Packers, running back AJ Dillon headed to free agency in March.

But it didn't take long for Dillon to re-up with Green Bay, as the running back signed re-signed on a one-year deal on March 15.

This week, Dillon noted that he had some opportunities to go elsewhere. But he liked the circumstances in Green Bay.

“Obviously money-wise, there was maybe a little more here or a little more there, a little less there,” Dillon said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “It wasn’t really that big of a deal. It was more so where I felt like I could just be the best, and be the best for the team.”

Plus, with a young family, Dillon added that he didn't really want to pick up and move.

“I’ve got a one-year-old son, and obviously I love Green Bay,” Dillon said. “Take that away from the Packers — no disrespect to the Packers — but Green Bay will be my home after, regardless if I go somewhere else, or I did go somewhere else.

“So I think it’s one of those things where, as the man of your house, you have to make the best decision for you and your family, and that was it. Obviously, money was a factor. Obviously, role on the team and all that stuff. But at the end of the day, I can’t say it more than just best decision for me and my family."

With Green Bay signing Josh Jacobs and selecting MarShawn Lloyd in the third round of this year's draft, Dillon may have to compete more for his snaps entering 2024.

Dillon rushed for 613 yards with two touchdowns and caught 22 passes for 223 yards last season. In 60 games over his first four years, he's registered 2,428 rushing yards with 16 touchdowns plus 86 catches for 763 yards with two TDs.