AJ Dillon’s second touchdown of the night gives Packers a 17-6 lead

The Packers have to win to keep their playoff hopes alive. They are on their way.

AJ Dillon scored his second touchdown of the night, giving the Packers a 17-6 lead after the first possession of the second half.

Aaron Rodgers went 6-for-6 on the drive, throwing for 56 yards.

The Packers benefited from two defensive penalties on the Rams. On the second play from scrimmage in the second half, the Rams sacked Rodgers for a 6-yard loss. That would have brought up a third-and-17, but Cobie Durant and Ernest Jones both were called for defensive holding. Later in the drive, the Packers faced a third-and-six at the Los Angeles 9, and Jalen Ramsey was called for illegal contact on Randall Cobb on an incompletion.

Dillon has 10 carries for 40 yards, and Rodgers is 16-for-21 for 164 yards and an interception.

