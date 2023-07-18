AJ Dillon says 'everyone would run through wall' for Packers quarterback Jordan Love

If there's a better endorsement for Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love than what he received from AJ Dillon recently we'd like to see it.

There may not be one.

"Everybody would run through a wall for him," the Packers running back said during a recent appearance on Sirius XM NFL Radio.

Ever since Aaron Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets in April, talk shows have spent hours filling their airwaves debating and asking teammates whether Love can be the "guy" in Green Bay.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Dillon is more than confident in Love, who is not only his teammate but also one of his closest friends.

"He definitely has all the intangibles," said Dillon, who was selected by the Packers 36 picks after Green Bay drafted Love in 2020. "He's earned the trust of the locker room. Guys respect him. Guys want to play for him. Guys want to help him, as much as they want to help themselves."

.@packers RB AJ Dillon shares his thoughts on QB Jordan Love taking over in Green Bay...



"Everybody would run through a wall for him..."#Packers | #GoPackGo | @ajdillon7 pic.twitter.com/VllIfmcMsu — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) July 12, 2023

Jordan Love has been in the Packers system since 2020 and waited for his opportunity

Love has only started one game in the NFL but players "listen when he enters the huddle," Dillon said.

Advertisement

"It's not like some new guy that just popped up calling the shots," Dillon reiterated.

Indeed.

Love has been with the Packers since April 2020 after the franchise traded up four spots to draft him 26th overall out of Utah State.

That sent shockwaves through the organization as Rodgers' successor was now likely on the team. But like Rodgers did early in his career, Love sat and watched behind a future Hall of Famer for three seasons.

It's his time now.

"He has been in the system," Dillon said. "You never go into a game week preparing to be RB2 or quarterback 2. You always prepare to be that starter. And whatever happens you might get thrust into that role. And there's a couple times throughout his career already where he's had to step up and he's had to play and he's done a great job at it."

Jordan Love's poise in last season's game against the Philadelphia Eagles was highlighted by Packers head coach Matt LaFleur as a sign of the quarterback's growth as a player and leader.

Jordan Love's performance against Eagles in 2022 received rave reviews, confidence from Packers

Last year was one of those examples.

Advertisement

After Rodgers left a game against the Philadelphia Eagles and didn't return, Love orchestrated two second-half scoring drives that included his first career touchdown pass.

Head coach Matt LaFleur highlighted Love's "poise" in that game earlier this offseason and the improvement he showed from his first start against the Kansas City Chiefs a year earlier.

Besides being at all the offseason practices, Love has led quarterbacks camps and spent time with veterans and younger teammates working on their chemistry.

Jordan Love is first new starting quarterback for Packers in 15 seasons

But the offseason preparation is almost over. Training camp is about to begin with Love as QB1.

Advertisement

"He's done everything the right way," Dillon said of Love. "There's a lot of guys who might not have handled the situation so graciously for three years of not being really able to get their shine after going in the first round.

"He kept his head down and kept working, he showed up every day, did the right thing and kept improving. Definitely awesome opportunity for him. I'm excited to be a teammate, and as a friend, I'm excited to watch him do his thing."

More: A race between Simone Biles and Christian Watson broke out at AJ Dillon's Memorial Day party. Did the NFL player or Olympian win?

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Jordan Love has trust, respect of Packers locker room, AJ Dillon says