AJ Dillon runs the stairs at an empty Lambeau Field and teammate Keisean Nixon tells him to go on vacation

The Green Bay Packers are on their "summer vacation" right now.

AJ Dillon might need to schedule his.

Then again, the well-liked running back appears to be so locked in and motivated for the 2024 season that he can't stay away from the grind.

Dillon was making that clear in a video he posted Saturday to his X and TikTok accounts that shows him running the stairs at an empty Lambeau Field.

Dillon used the words from the viral speech of University of North Carolina at Charlotte director of strength and conditioning Lew Caralla in 2021 on "chasing winning" over his clip.

"Here's what you should know about winning before you chase it," said Caralla, who was the Georgia Tech strength and conditioning coach when he gave the speech to the school's football team. "Winning's not loyal to you. It doesn't care about you. Winning doesn't care how sore you are. Winning doesn't care how much sleep you get. Winning doesn't care how hard you work at times. Sometimes, a guy doesn't outwork you and he still wins. It isn't fair, man. Sometimes, there isn't justice."

Dillon wrote in his caption of his TikTok account with the video: "Winning is painful, but go through it and you might just get there! Just keep showing up! #discipline #motivation"

Dillon's video led to a lot of positive reaction from Packers fans on social media.

One of his Packers teammates even chimed in. Keisean Nixon, though, wants Dillon to take a break.

"Bro Go On Vacation," the Packers cornerback and All-Pro kickoff returner captioned over Dillon's video on X.

For context, Dillon doesn't have a long commute to Lambeau and lives year-round in northeast Wisconsin with his wife, an Ashwaubenon High School graduate, and young son.

And it's a safe bet that Dillon will take some vacations, likely locally to Door County — his favorite place — before training camp begins next month.

Dillon is entering his fifth season with the Packers after re-signing with the team this spring.

He's looking for a bounce-back season in 2024. His 613 rushing yards and 3.4 yards per carry average were his lowest since his rookie season. His two rushing touchdowns were a significant drop from the 2022 season when he had a career-high seven.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: AJ Dillon in winning mindset, running stairs at empty Lambeau Field