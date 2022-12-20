AJ Dillon had only one touchdown in the first 11 games. The Packers running back now has one score in three consecutive games.

Dillon, who had scoring runs of 20 and 21 yards the past two games, ran for an 8-yard touchdown with 4:26 remaining in the first half of Monday Night Football.

It was the first touchdown of the night and has the Packers in front 10-3.

Dillon had four carries for 22 yards and two receptions for 18 yards in the 11-play, 74-yard drive.

Aaron Rodgers now is 9-of-13 for 83 yards and an interception.

Taylor Rapp picked Rodgers on the Packers’ second drive after Green Bay got a 34-yard field goal from Mason Crosby.

AJ Dillon runs for 8-yard touchdown to give Packers a 10-3 lead originally appeared on Pro Football Talk