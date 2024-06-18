AJ Dillon and Carrington Valentine (plus Bijan Robinson) among NFL players competing in cornhole Saturday

(Left) Packers running back Aaron Jones and (right) former Chicago Bears Spice Adams compete in the Superhole Cornhole at the Gruber Law Offices Sportszone on Friday, July 7, 2023.

Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon — naturally — and cornerback Carrington Valentine are among eight NFL players who will pair with cornhole professionals in New Berlin for a the annual "Superhole" competition that brings added stakes to the popular barbecue lawn game.

The event is part of a three-day American Cornhole League event, the third SuperHole V qualifier at the OAW Indoor Sports Complex, beginning Thursday. The SuperHole Celebrity Tournament anchors the ACL Bag Brawl 2 event and will air on ESPN2, beginning at 7 p.m. CT Saturday

The SuperHole tournament features 32 pro football players competing in one of four qualifiers around the country, with stops in New Orleans; Las Vegas; Canton, Ohio; and Milwaukee.

Players on hand include Dillon, who's entering his fifth season with the Packers and has long been an ambassador for Wisconsin life — most notably in Door County. Second-year cornerback Valentine burst onto the scene last year despite coming in as a seventh-round pick.

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, the eighth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft who took fifth in voting for Offensive Rookie of the Year last year, will also take part. His Falcons teammate, Tyler Allgeier, is entering his third season in the league and took fifth in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting two seasons ago when he cleared 1,000 yards rushing as a rookie.

The New York Giants and Chicago Bears also have two players competing.

Bears third-year offensive lineman Braxton Jones and second-year defensive back Tyrique Stevenson will be on hand, as will Giants fourth-year safety Jason Pinnock and third-year cornerback Cor'Dale Flott.

Buffalo Bills guard Dion Dawkins, who's made the past three Pro Bowls, will serve as co-commissioner of the tournament.

The American Cornhole League hosts competition and tournaments across the amateur, collegiate and pro ranks with thousands of players taking part every year. Visit the ACL website for tickets to the New Berlin event.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Two Packers among NFL players competing in cornhole Saturday