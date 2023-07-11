AJ Dillon asks Aaron Rodgers if he can be part of his book club. The quarterback likes that idea!

If Aaron Rodgers has a season 3 of the "Aaron Rodgers Book Club" in 2023 we might have just gotten a glimpse at the first entry: "Quadzilla Finds His Footing."

Rodgers, now a member of the New York Jets after an 18-year career in Green Bay, gave his stamp of approval to former teammate AJ Dillon's new children's book.

Dillon held a book launch event Tuesday outside Lambeau Field where he read the book "Quadzilla Finds His Footing" to a crowd and then signed copies and took pictures with guests.

Ahead of the event, the Packers running back tweeted on Monday night: "Hey @Aaron Rodgers, I was able to get through the majority of the books on your book club list, I think “Quadzilla Finds His Footing” might be deserving of an honorable mention!"

I’m sure we can find a spot for it in the 📖 club brother, proud of you bro 💪🏼❤️. #writer #slashieaward #waitingonsignedcopy🙏 # https://t.co/xNDdFnSp8y pic.twitter.com/ylr2Xx60rR — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) July 11, 2023

Rodgers replied to Dillon on Tuesday, noting that his request may be met, with a gif of actor Ryan Gosling clapping at an awards show.

“I’m sure we can find a spot for it in the club brother, proud of you bro," Rodgers tweeted back.

The quarterback added a hashtag that he's waiting on his signed copy.

Perhaps when he gets his copy from Dillon, he'll make it Book No. 1 if he brings back the club for the 2023 season on "The Pat McAfee Show."

If Rodgers gives "Quadzilla Finds His Footing" a shoutout on the show, it would be the first time a children's book is part of Rodgers' book club, which he started in 2021 during his weekly appearances on "The Pat McAfee Show" and continued last year.

