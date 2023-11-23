AJ Dillon active, Jaire Alexander inactive for Packers

The Packers had five players listed as questionable on their final injury report before Thursday's game against the Lions and only one of them wound up in the lineup.

Running back AJ Dillon will play despite a groin injury. The Packers ruled out Aaron Jones with a knee injury and they placed Emanuel Wilson on injured reserve this week, so Dillon will be joined in the backfield by Patrick Taylor and James Robinson.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder), linebacker Deondre Campbell (neck), safety Rudy Ford (biceps), and receiver Dontayvion Wicks (concussion, knee) are inactive after joining Dillon in the questionable category. Tackle Caleb Jones and tight end Josiah Deguara will also sit out.

The Lions only had one player with an injury designation. Left guard Jonah Jackson will miss his second straight game with a wrist injury.

Defensive lineman Isaiah Boggs, cornerback Steven Gilmore, wide receiver Antoine Green, defensive lineman Brodric Martin, linebacker Trevor Nowaske, and linebacker Julian Okwara are their other scratches.