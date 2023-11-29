AJ Dillon, Aaron Jones didn't practice Wednesday

The Packers were missing both of their top running backs at practice on Wednesday.

Neither AJ Dillon nor Aaron Jones took part in the team's session. Dillon ran 14 times for 43 yards in last Thursday's win over the Lions and is listed with a groin injury. Jones missed last week with a knee injury.

Wide receiver Jayden Reed (calf) was also out of practice. Reed has a touchdown in each of the Packers' last three games.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder), linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (neck), defensive lineman Kenny Clark (shoulder), tight end Josiah Deguara (hip), safety Rudy Ford (biceps), edge rusher Rashan Gary (shoulder), cornerback Robert Rochell (calf), cornerback Eric Stokes (hamstring), and wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (concussion) were all limited participants as the team worked to get ready to host the Chiefs on Sunday.