AJ Causey recaps pitching performance versus Missouri

Tennessee junior pitcher AJ Causey earned his seventh win of the season on Thursday.

The Vols (35-7, 13-6 SEC) defeated Missouri (19-24, 6-13 SEC), 10-1, at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Tennessee will look to secure its sixth straight Southeastern Conference series win with a victory in game two against Missouri on Friday.

Causey (7-3) pitched six innings in relief for Tennessee, recording six strikeouts against Missouri. He totaled 90 pitches, including 61 strikes, against 24 batters.

Causey also allowed six hits, one earned run and two walks.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound junior met with media after Tennessee’s series opening win and discussed his pitching performance. Causey’s postgame media availability can be watched below.

