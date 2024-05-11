AJ Causey recaps pitching performance at Vanderbilt

Tennessee junior pitcher AJ Causey (9-3) made his 13th appearance of the season on Friday. The Vols defeated Vanderbilt, 8-4, at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tennessee (41-9, 18-7 SEC) extended its win streak to eight games against Vanderbilt (33-17, 11-14 SEC).

Causey pitched 6.1 innings in relief for the Vols and recorded seven strikeouts. He totaled 96 pitches, including 66 strikes, against 25 Commodore batters. Causey earned his ninth win of the season.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound pitcher transferred to Tennessee ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Following Tennessee’s series opening win at Vanderbilt on Friday, Causey met with media. His postgame media availability can be watched below.

