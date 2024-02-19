AJ Causey earns SEC Pitcher of the Week honors

Tennessee junior pitcher AJ Causey earned Southeastern Conference Co-Pitcher of the Week honors on Monday.

Causey made his Tennessee debut on opening day Friday. He pitched 4.2 scoreless innings in relief against Texas Tech, recording seven strikeouts and zero walks.

Causey retired 11 of 12 Texas Tech batters he faced during the final four innings.

He transferred to the Vols from Jacksonville State following the 2023 season.

Causey (9-6) appeared in 40 games, including 15 starts, at Jacksonville State from 2022-23. He recorded nine saves, one complete game, 147 strikeouts, a 4.11 ERA in 124.2 innings pitched with the Gamecocks.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound pitcher is from Sparkman High School in Harvest, Alabama.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire