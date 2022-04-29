How AJ Brown trade to Eagles affects 49ers

The Titans traded wide receiver AJ Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles during the first round of the draft. Philadelphia sent the No. 18 and No. 101 selections to Tennessee in the swap. Philadelphia then gave Brown a four-year extension worth $100 million with $57 million guaranteed per Ian Rapoport.

While the trade sets a standard for a possible Samuel trade, Brown presumably has some sort of long-term deal in place to stay with the Eagles. That contract will set a benchmark for where Samuel’s deal comes down for the 49ers.

Given the rift between Samuel and San Francisco along with Samuel’s dual-threat skill set it could take a little more than Brown got to secure Samuel’s services.

However, the $100 million with $57 million guaranteed gives a ballpark number that the 49ers can then work with as they try to hash out an extension with Samuel after the First-Team All-Pro requested a trade.

The move didn’t happen with the Jets at the No. 10 pick, but a Day 1 trade isn’t off the table. There are moves happening fast and furious in the first round so if there’s a team determined to pry Samuel away from the 49ers they could offer a monster package in the back third of the draft. Both Green Bay and Kansas City have two first-round picks to work with and will be worth taking note of as the draft wears on.