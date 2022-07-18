A.J. Brown ranked among league's best wideouts in Madden 23 ratings originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It’s that time of year again. While many of us beat a hasty retreat to their favorite vacation spots, the folks at EA Sports have been hard at work putting the finishing touches on Madden 2023, the latest in the hit video game football franchise.

The developers release their player ratings one position group at a time, beginning Monday with wide receivers, and the Eagles’ two main pass-catchers were ranked among the best. The highest rating a player can receive is a 99. One receiver was given the coveted 99 rating: Davante Adams of the Raiders.

New acquisition A.J. Brown was unsurprisingly the highest-rated Eagles receiver with an 87 overall rating, which ranks tied for 18th among all wideouts. He ranks in the top 10 in strength (77) and awareness (95).

As for second-year man DeVonta Smith, he was a given an 83 overall rating, good enough to tie for 31st overall with Jarvis Landry of the Saints, Michael Pittman of the Colts, Michael Gallup of the Cowboys and Tee Higgins of the Bengals. He was given high marks for speed (91), acceleration (94), agility (91) and catch rating (90).

As many fans of the Madden franchise are aware, now in the age of constant digital updates, players ratings are subject to change, based on each player’s performance. So if you think a player is rated too low (or too high), the good folks at EA Sports will have their eyes on the league, and adjust accordingly.

Ratings for the other Eagles receivers further down the depth chart were released as well:

• Zach Pascal: 78

• Quez Watkins: 76 (98 speed, tied for 2nd-best in the game)

• Jalen Reagor: 74

• Greg Ward: 71

• Deon Cain: 68

• John Hightower: 68

Madden 23 will be available for purchase and digital download Aug. 19.