A.J. Brown on decision to discuss mental health: 'I wanted to encourage others to seek help'

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown wants to help others struggling with their mental health. Brown opened up about his decision to talk about his depression, saying he "wanted to encourage others to seek help when they are down."

Brown posted a video Friday explaining he considered taking his life last year. In that video, Brown encouraged others to "talk to someone, get things off your chest and take depression seriously."

Brown echoed a similar sentiment Thursday.

AJ Brown followed up his post from last week talking about the suicidal thoughts he had last year. #Titans. pic.twitter.com/oGyhiFpUoB — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) November 18, 2021

Brown explained:

"I posted it because I wanted to encourage others to seek help whenever they are down. I didn't know, didn't really take into consideration what depression really was. I always just brushed it off. That's how I grew up. I just brushed off my feelings and it got the best of me.

"I just wanted to put out a positive message that I'm still here, I'm still growing, I'm still learning. I'm blessed. I've got a lot of things to be grateful for. Someone was there for me, so reach out to your loved ones, ask them how they are doing. And listen to them, because it's important."

Individuals can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255 if they are experiencing emotional distress.

A.J. Brown says Jets receiver Elijah Moore helped Brown

Brown revealed New York Jets rookie Elijah Moore was the person who helped Brown with his depression. Brown said Moore is "more than a brother."

The person who helped AJ Brown get through his struggles last year was Elijah Moore of the #Jets. pic.twitter.com/hOzibV56dW — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) November 18, 2021

Brown and Moore played college football together at Ole Miss. The two overlapped for one season, playing together in 2018.

The Titans traded for Julio Jones in the offseason, likely taking them out of the running to draft Moore, who the Jets took in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft.