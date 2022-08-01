AJ Brown, the wide receiver who was traded during the draft because the Titans wouldn’t meet his contractual demands and the Eagles would, says subsequent wide receiver contracts have proven that his contract request was not excessive.

Brown wrote on Twitter that his own contract was very similar to the ones later signed by 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel, Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf and Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin. According to Brown, that’s proof that he was only asking for the fair market value for a receiver of his stature, and that the Titans were the only team unwilling to pay.

“Basically all 4 of us got the same contract and I’m the only one got traded,” Brown wrote. “Yeah keep believing it was me. Anywho Go Birds.”

All four receivers got contracts that averaged around $25 million a year and guaranteed about $57 million. Brown had the highest average but also had an extra year on his deal, which means he has to wait an extra year to hit free agency. They were similar contracts for receivers in similar stages of their careers, and Brown sees it as a reflection on the Titans that they weren’t willing to pay.

AJ Brown: Four receivers got similar contracts, I’m the only one who got traded originally appeared on Pro Football Talk