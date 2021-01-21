'Embarrassed' A.J. Brown apologizes for post-op Instagram session, blames nurse

Tennessee Titans fans learned on Tuesday that Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown had surgery on both of his knees.

The news wasn’t broken by a beat reporter. The Titans didn’t announce it. Brown did.

Brown revealed the news during a post-op Instagram live session from his hospital bed. It appeared that he might have still been under the influence of anesthesia.

On Wednesday, he apologized for the video alongside an update that he’s feeling just fine after the procedure described in a subsequent report as a “cleanup.”

Also, he blamed his nurse.

‘I’m really embarrassed’

Hi everyone , I’m doing fine post surgery. I’m really embarrassed that I did that. Even though it was funny to many , I didn’t find it funny . I’m sorry I embarrassed the Titans organization because that is not who I am at all. It’s really the nurse fault btw. — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) January 21, 2021

While Brown’s video session certainly falls somewhere on the ‘embarrassment’ spectrum, he didn’t really have anything to apologize for. He definitely didn’t need to throw his nurse under the bus.

Here’s the video in case you missed it.

AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) went on Instagram live earlier and said he had surgery on both knees. As well as he was told he was “done for the year in like Week 2.” He mentioned he wants to be a Titan for life and how Mike Vrabel will probably cuss him out for this. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ewMjGgQ6SU — 2nd & Victory (@2ndandVictory) January 19, 2021

He revealed at the 1:46 mark that he played injured for most of the season after missing a pair of games early in the season with a knee bruise.

“I was sore all year,” Brown said. “Nobody knew. They told me I was done for the year in like Week 2. I played all year. I ended up making the Pro Bowl. Didn’t know how I was gonna do it. I did it.”

A.J. Brown appeared to be feeling the effects of anesthesia when he took to Instagram live. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, File)

What is Brown embarrassed about?

He also vowed to become “the best receiver in the NFL” and engaged in some loopy back-and-forth with the aforementioned nurse. If he’s worried about being perceived as arrogant, NFL receivers are bigger braggarts on a weekly basis without the aid of anesthesia.

If he’s worried about his behavior in general, the internet is littered with videos of considerably more embarrassing post-op videos, usually of the wisdom-tooth extraction variety.

But he obviously posted something he normally wouldn’t in a more lucid state. And he regrets it. So chalk it up as yet another lesson from a public figure who wishes he could take back a social media post.

