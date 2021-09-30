AJ Arcuri a semi-finalist for the Campbell Trophy
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Michigan State offensive lineman AJ Arcuri made headlines this week for an off-the-field matter. Although, this is a great matter to be intertwined with.
Arcuri is being recognized as a semifinalist for the Campbell Trophy, he is one of 176 semifinalists across college football.
Michigan State's AJ Arcuri a semifinalist for the Campbell Trophy, given to the nation's top football scholar-athlete https://t.co/u9X5Tks1pW
— Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) September 29, 2021
The Campbell Trophy is given out to honor the best scholar-athletes in football. It takes a combination of academic success, on-field performance and leadership skills into who is honored.
It is great to see the Spartan football team have success both on and off of the field.
More Football!
Michigan State football RB Kenneth Walker a top-100 NFL draft prospect