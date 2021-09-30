AJ Arcuri a semi-finalist for the Campbell Trophy

Michigan State offensive lineman AJ Arcuri made headlines this week for an off-the-field matter. Although, this is a great matter to be intertwined with.

Arcuri is being recognized as a semifinalist for the Campbell Trophy, he is one of 176 semifinalists across college football.

Michigan State's AJ Arcuri a semifinalist for the Campbell Trophy, given to the nation's top football scholar-athlete https://t.co/u9X5Tks1pW — Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) September 29, 2021

The Campbell Trophy is given out to honor the best scholar-athletes in football. It takes a combination of academic success, on-field performance and leadership skills into who is honored.

It is great to see the Spartan football team have success both on and off of the field.

