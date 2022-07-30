AJ Allmendinger wins Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS — AJ Allmendinger continues to polish his reputation as a first-class road warrior.

Allmendinger ran away with the win in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s 2.4-mile road course, scoring his third Xfinity road win of the season.

Allmendinger, who also won last year’s Cup Series road race at Indy, is the all-time road-course victory leader in the Xfinity Series with nine.

Following Allmendinger to the finish line were Alex Bowman (two seconds behind), Justin Allgaier, Ross Chastain and Chase Briscoe. Allgaier passed Chastain on the final lap for third.

Allmendinger had an adventurous day. Early in the race, an extended pit stop dropped him into the middle of the pack. He powered through the field to return to the lead with a deep dive into Turn 1 on a restart.

“God, I love this place! Indy baby, let’s go!” Allmendinger yelled after the race. “We struggled and worked hard to get a little better. I knew Bowman was really good on long runs, so I tried to stay out there. Our car had some brake issues, as well. The guys recovered really well.”

Turn 1, a tough right-hander at the end of the speedway’s oval-track main straightaway, produced the afternoon’s most interesting activity. On restarts, drivers usually stacked cars three- and four-wide entering the turn, and the resulting slowdown often bunched the rest of the field.

Stage 1 winner: Noah Gragson

Stage 2 winner: Josh Berry

Next: The Xfinity Series moves on to Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan for a Saturday, Aug. 6 race (USA Network).

