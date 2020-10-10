AJ Allmendinger wins Xfinity race in the rain at Charlotte Roval

AJ Allmendinger avoided spinning cars and dodgy conditions in the rain to win Saturday’s Xfinity playoff race in overtime at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

“Oh my God, I don’t know what to say,” Allmendinger said on his radio to his Kaulig Racing team.

The victory is Allmendinger’s fifth of his Xfinity career and second this season. Allmendinger took the lead from Chase Briscoe when Briscoe spun before Turn 2 on the infield portion of track on the final restart.

“The driver just made a mistake,” Briscoe said. “In the conditions like this you’ve got to be at 100 percent and I tried going 110 and it bit me, so very unfortunate. That one is gonna sting for a long time.”

Noah Gragson finished second. He was followed by Daniel Hemric, Alex Labbe and Ross Chastain.

Harrison Burton, Brandon Brown, Riley Herbst and Michael Annett entered the race outside a transfer spot. All four were eliminated from title contention.

Rain was a factor nearly the entire race. Rain began falling within 10 minutes of the start of the event.

