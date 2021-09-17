AJ Allmendinger wins after crash at finish line with Austin Cindric at Bristol

AJ Allmendinger earned the victory in Saturday night’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway following a crash with Austin Cindric at the finish line.

A caution on Lap 297 of the 300-lap event at the .533-mile concrete oval bunched up the field and set up an overtime restart for the regular-season finale. Cindric held the lead for the restart, while Allmendinger restarted on the inside of the front row.

Allmendinger spun his tires, but he was able to get back alongside the No. 22 Team Penske Ford of Cindric, passing him after taking the white flag. Cindric made a move on the inside at the exit of Turn 4 coming to the checkered flag when he made contact with Allmendinger’s No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet, sending both cars into the inside wall after Allmendinger crossed the line first for victory.

The finish was also a battle for the regular-season championship, which Allmendinger was able to clinch with the win over Cindric. Allmendinger came into Saturday night’s race just five points ahead Cindric.

The 12-driver playoff field is now set for the Xfinity Series. Drivers include Allmendinger, Cindric, Allgaier, Noah Gragson, Justin Haley, Daniel Hemric, Jeb Burton, Harrison Burton, Myatt Snider, Brandon Jones, Jeremy Clements and Riley Herbst.

This story will be updated.