AJ Allmendinger after Vegas win: ‘I don’t take it for granted’

Two rival sex therapists are embroiled in a bitter legal battle, with one claiming her clients were poached and the other alleging her competitor threatened to hire a hitman and get her legs broken. Caroline Ley, who describes herself as a “kink aware” therapist specialising in sex and pornography addiction and sexually compulsive behaviour, is accused of stealing clients from a therapy centre run by her former friend Siobhain Crosbie. Ms Crosbie, who herself specialises in sexual trauma, transgender difficulties, sexual disfunctions and narcisissm, is now suing Ms Ley for more than £1.4 million in lost income. But Ms Ley has hit back, accusing her former friend of libel, harassment and threats of violence. Ms Ley claims that Ms Crosbie posted defamatory statements about her on Facebook and Twitter wrongly accusing her of being a criminal fraudster and failing to tell her professional bodies she had admitted fraud to police. In documents lodged with the High Court in London, Ms Ley even accuses Ms Crosbie of making threatening and abusive statements which left her “deeply distressed”. These included Ms Crosbie allegedly posting messages online suggesting she would hire a hitman and that she wanted to break Ms Ley’s legs. One, allegedly written by Ms Crosbie in January 2017, stated: “Fingers crossed for me. Otherwise, it's other avenues like a hitman lol. And yes it's taken its toll, my patience ran out tonight... I break her legs lol.” Another from May that year allegedly stated: “The temptation to punch her in the face was def there.” Ms Ley claims she was so frightened by the alleged threats that she installed CCTV at her home and business premises.