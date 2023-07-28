AJ Allmendinger sets Xfinity track record with pole-winning lap at Road America
AJ Allmendinger won the pole position for Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Road America, setting a track record in the process.
AJ Allmendinger won the pole position for Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Road America, setting a track record in the process.
NASCAR's Xfinity Series will move to over-the-air TV for all events starting in two years.
Cole Custer won the 26-lap race. It was scheduled for 55 laps and NASCAR used a little-known provision in its rule book to declare the race over.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Richmond this weekend as the race for the playoffs heats up.
Why did Darnell Wright pass his conditioning test with flying colors? Maybe because he was aiming a little bit higher than he should have.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
Burrow pulled up with a calf injury on Day 2 of training camp.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The 28-year-old was reportedly defending Tyreek Hill on a pass play when the training camp injury occurred.
Witherspoon is the last first-rounder to agree to a deal.
Crawford has been a world champion for more than a decade, but hasn't always gotten the credit he feels is due him. But if he defeats Spence on Saturday in Las Vegas, he'll be universally recognized as the man in boxing.
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football kicker rankings for 2023 draft season!
Will action ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline significantly shift World Series odds?
Poirier has surged to a -150 favorite at BetMGM, while Gaethje is the underdog for the fourth time in his last five fights.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down all the latest from NFL training camps.
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football tight end rankings for 2023 draft season!
Whether you're going running back in Round 1 or leaning toward ZeroRB, our fantasy rankings can help. Check out how the running backs stack up for 2023.
Fantasy analyst Dan Titus offers some waiver wire pickup suggestions as we close out Week 16.
Before taking off on its traditional summer break, F1 descends into the Ardennes Forest and the idyllic Spa-Francorchamps circuit this weekend for the Belgian Grand Prix.
South Africa had a 2-0 lead in the second half, but had to settle for a draw.