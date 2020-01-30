AJ Allmendinger set for 8 Xfinity races for Kaulig Racing in 2020

In addition to his work as a NASCAR on NBC analyst, A.J. Allmendinger will increase his on-track presence in 2020, competing in eight Xfinity Series races for Kaulig Racing.

That’s an increase from the five races Allmendinger drove for Kaulig last season, including a win on the Charlotte ROVAL and a third-place finish at Mid-Ohio.

“I’m looking forward to returning to the Kaulig Racing organization,” Allmendinger said in a media release. “I had so much fun working with everyone on the team last season and being teammates with Justin (Haley) and Ross (Chastain).

“Hopefully, I can help the team in any way possible so that we can build on the success we had last year and go for more wins. More than anything, Kaulig Racing is just a great team to compete for, especially with Matt Kaulig as the owner and Chris Rice as the President of the team.”

Allmendinger’s eight races will be the Xfinity season opener at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 15 as well as the Aug. 28 race there, Talladega (April 25), Mid-Ohio (May 30), Indianapolis (July 4), Road America (Aug. 8), Watkins Glen (Aug. 15), and the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway (Oct. 10).

This will be Kaulig Racing’s fifth season of operation and its first with two full-time entries.

“AJ has played an instrumental role in competition for Kaulig Racing,” Rice said in the press release. “He has helped guide our road course program and has been a great resource for our other drivers, crew chiefs and engineers to lean on. I look forward to what he can do in more races for us this season.”





