AJ Allmendinger scores third consecutive Xfinity Roval win

CONCORD, N.C. – AJ Allmendinger’s dominance at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval continued Saturday, as he won his third consecutive Xfinity Series race on the 17-turn, 2.32-mile circuit.

Allmendinger led the final 21 laps to score his fifth victory of the season.

“That was a fight today,” Allmendinger told NBC Sports’ Marty Snider.

The race went to overtime after a late caution. While that caution eliminated an 8.8-second lead for Allmendinger, he pulled away on the final restart to win by 3.1 seconds.

Reigning series champion Austin Cindric finished second. Daniel Hemric, who won both stages, finished third. Justin Haley was fourth. Brandon Jones finished fifth.

Saturday’s race marked the end of the Round of 12. Eliminated from title contention were: Jeb Burton, Myatt Snider, Riley Herbst and Jeremy Clements. The Round of 8 begins next weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.

Harrison Burton, who finished 16th, took the final transfer spot. Jeb Burton was the first driver eliminated, finishing eight points behind his cousin.

The 68-lap race was stopped for 4 minutes, 41 seconds after Josh Bilicki’s car had brake problems and he ran over curbing near the backstretch chicane. Bilicki’s car destroyed a portion of the curbing, forcing the delay for repairs.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Daniel Hemric

STAGE 2 WINNER: Daniel Hemric

