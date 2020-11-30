After contributing to Kaulig Racing’s best season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, AJ Allmendinger will return to the team in 2021 for a to-be-determined number of races.

Allmendinger, who also serves as a motorsports analyst for NBC Sports, made the announcement Sunday on social media.

“When it comes to 2021, I can tell you this – I will be back at Kaulig Racing,” he said in a video. “How many races? I don’t know yet. We are working together on my schedule and how many races will fit into my schedule next year, and Kaulig Racing as well.

“… I promise you, when that comes out, we’ll deliver that to you, so everybody knows what racetracks we’ll be at.”

This past season, Allmendinger scored two wins and eight top-10 finishes in 11 starts driving Kaulig’s No. 16 Chevrolet.

In June, Allmendinger came from 30th on the starting grid to win at Atlanta Motor Speedway and claim his first Xfinity victory on an oval.

Then in October, his road racing prowess came to the forefront in rainy conditions at the Charlotte Motor Speedway roval.

On the final restart, he took the lead after a spin from Chase Briscoe and went on to the win – sliding across the finish line in a downpour.

Allmendinger has made it a point to enjoy his success now, as opposed to when he won regularly during the tail end of his Indy-car career.

For 2021, he’ll look for more trophies while partnering with the returning Justin Haley and Kaulig newcomer Jeb Burton.

Haley and Allmendinger combined to claim all five of Kaulig Racing’s wins in 2020. Haley ultimately made the Championship 4 at Phoenix, and finished third in points.

A message to all of our fans!!! @KauligRacing pic.twitter.com/LNA4xZE7zO — AJ Allmendinger (@AJDinger) November 29, 2020

Read More About NASCAR

2020 NASCAR season in pictures Dale Jr., Steve Kinser to be inducted into NMPA Hall of Fame 2021 NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Truck schedules

AJ Allmendinger returning to Kaulig Racing in 2021 originally appeared on NBCSports.com