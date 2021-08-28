AJ Allmendinger after P2 finish at Daytona: ‘Photoshoot right there coming across the line’

AJ Allmendinger describes the finish where all three Kaulig Racing teammates were going for the win at Daytona International Speedway for the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

