AJ Allmendinger makes most of third overtime, seals Xfinity Series win at Michigan

AJ Allmendinger surged to a triple-overtime victory in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race, fending off a flurry of late restart challenges at Michigan International Speedway.

Allmendinger led 70 of the 139 laps in the New Holland 250, pushing his No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet to a .163-second margin of victory. His third win of the season was his first at the 2-mile Michigan track and the eighth of his Xfinity Series career.

Brandon Jones was the runner-up in the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19 Toyota. Noah Gragson ended up in third place with his JR Motorsports teammate Josh Berry fourth and JGR’s Harrison Burton completing the top five.

Berry, running a part-time schedule in the Xfinity Series this year, led 24 laps in his second start in the No. 1 Chevrolet as a replacement for Michael Annett, who is still recovering from surgery for a stress fracture in his right leg. Berry dropped to the back of the 40-car field in pace laps because of the driver change.

Jeb Burton’s stalled No. 10 Chevy brought out a caution flag with 10 laps left in regulation. That yellow triggered a series of late incidents and restarts that pushed the race into three overtimes, 14 laps beyond its scheduled 125-lap, 250-mile distance.

A sizable multicar crash shortly after the start of the second stage thinned the field of potential contenders. Stage 1 winner and pole-starter Austin Cindric was among those tangled up in the Turn 2 melee, which also snared Myatt Snider, Justin Haley, Bubba Wallace, Brandon Brown and Daniel Hemric among them.

The Xfinity Series’ next race is the Wawa 250, scheduled Friday (7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM) at Daytona International Speedway.

