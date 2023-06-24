AJ Allmendinger leads Kaulig Racing to Xfinity Series victory at Nashville

AJ Allmendinger rallied through multiple late restarts to conquer a slick track and late-race cautions to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Nashville Superspeedway Saturday evening.

Allmendinger added to his strong track record of success in the Xfinity Series with Kaulig Racing, and his performance in double NASCAR Overtime only extended it. Dominant speed led the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet to the top spot for a race-high 74 of 196 laps for Allmendinger’s second victory of the season and 17th of his career.

Riley Herbst finished runner-up. Sam Mayer, Austin Hill and Josh Berry rounded out the top five.

Series points leader John Hunter Nemechek finished sixth. Justin Allgaier, last year’s winner at Nashville, finished 15th after crashing across the finish line.

The Xfinity Series will next take to the streets of Chicago for The Loop 121 on July 1 (5 p.m. ET, USA Network, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, NBC Sports App).

This story will be updated.