AJ Allmendinger hits the jackpot at Vegas
AJ Allmendinger hits the jackpot at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and wins Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race for Kaulig Racing.
AJ Allmendinger was emotional after his win in Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
AJ Allmendinger took the lead on a late restart and went on to win Saturday's Xfinity race.
AJ Allmendinger raced to the first victory of his comeback season by passing Daniel Hemric on the final restart in the Xfinity Series race Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Kaulig then convinced Allmendinger to run for the Xfinity Series championship while also helping the organization move to Cup next season.
Full results from Friday night's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
John Hunter Nemechek scored his first win since returning to the Truck Series on Friday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Hard hit ends in flames for Conor Daly in Friday night's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Kyle Larson was out of NASCAR long enough to wonder if he'd still feel comfortable in a Cup car. Larson, who won 42 of 83 open-wheel races during his NASCAR suspension for using a racial slur, has fallen right back into the old routine. Larson, fired by Chip Ganassi Racing after using a racial slur during an iRacing event in April, was hired by Hendrick Motorsports when his ban was lifted at the end of last season.
NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas (⏰ 3:30 p.m. ET | 📺 FOX | 📻 PRN, SiriusXM) Everything you need to know for Sunday’s race, the fourth points-paying NASCAR Cup Series event of the 2021 season. Where: Las Vegas Motor Speedway, a 1.5-mile layout located in Las Vegas Green flag: 3:49 p.m. ET TV/Radio: […]
