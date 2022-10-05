AJ Allmendinger going full-time NASCAR Cup Series racing in 2023
Watch as Kaulig Racing announces AJ Allmendinger as the full-time driver of the No. 16 NASCAR Cup Series car in 2023.
Kaulig Racing solidified a key vacancy in its NASCAR Xfinity Series program Wednesday, announcing that top talent Chandler Smith will drive the team’s No. 16 Chevrolet starting next season. The move comes in conjunction with the announcement that AJ Allmendinger, the current driver of the No. 16 Camaro, will move to Kaulig’s Cup Series operation […]
Kaulig Racing plans to shed light on its 2023 NASCAR driver lineup Wednesday as part of Fan Day activities at the team’s Welcome, North Carolina, race shop. NASCAR.com will plan to live-stream the driver announcement portion of the event, starting at 11 a.m. ET. You can watch it on Press Pass or on the NASCAR […]
Xfinity Series star AJ Allmendinger will return to the NASCAR Cup Series next season, driving for Kaulig Racing.
Kaulig Racing announced Wednesday that AJ Allmendinger will return to the NASCAR Cup Series on a full-time basis in 2023, driving the team’s No. 16 Chevrolet. The news emerged during a presentation at Kaulig Racing’s Fan Day festivities at the organization’s Welcome, North Carolina, race shop. Allmendinger will team alongside Justin Haley in the two-car […]
Hailie Deegan will make her NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, she announced Tuesday via YouTube. Deegan, a Camping World Truck Series regular, will pilot the No. 07 SS Green Light Racing Ford with sponsorship from Pristine Auctions in the Alsco Uniforms 302 on Oct. 15 (3 p.m. ET, NBC, NBC Sports […]
NASCAR driver Ross Chastain seems to be courting controversy once again by calling out some of his fellow "Race For The Championship" stars over comments they've made about the hottest issue of the 2022 Cup Series season, Next Gen cars. For those unfamiliar, this season marks a big change for NASCAR drivers across the board. The organization implemented mandatory criteria for all racers to use Next Gen cars. The move is theoretically designed to level the playing field for everyone
