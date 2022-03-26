AJ Allmendinger gets first 2022 season win at COTA

Associated Press

Zane Smith inherited the Truck Series win at Circuit of the Americas on Saturday when a three-wide move for the lead went awry and Smith sailed past his rivals for the victory in double overtime. Kyle Busch led a race-high 31 of the 46 laps around the permanent road course and was desperately trying to stretch his fuel to the finish when the race went haywire. Alex Bowman moved from third alongside Stewart Friesen, who tried to defend the pass by diving inside of Busch.