AJ Allmendinger gets first 2022 season win at COTA
AJ Allmendinger secures his first victory of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season at Circuit of the Americas.
AUSTIN, Texas — AJ Allmendinger was fast and agile when he needed to be Saturday afternoon negotiating Circuit of The Americas and reminding the field just why he‘s considered one of NASCAR‘s road-course superstars. Allmendinger‘s No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet took the checkered flag by 2.039 seconds over Austin Hill‘s No. 21 Richard Childress Racing […]
AUSTIN, Texas — Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race turned when the top three contending trucks bashed door handles on the next-to-last lap at Circuit of The Americas. As fate would have it, two of the three were a pair of Cup Series double-dippers with a bit of history. Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch and […]
NASCAR returns to COTA for a second time (second chance at a first impression?) this weekend.
AUSTIN, Texas — RFK Racing co-owner and driver Brad Keselowski made his first remarks Saturday since NASCAR officials handed down severe penalties to his No. 6 Ford team two days earlier. The punishment for a modified part of the car’s Next Gen body was harsh — 100 points, 10 playoff points, a $100,000 fine and […]
Keselowski lost 100 points and 10 playoff points and the Roush Fenway Keselowski team itself also lost 100 owner points.
AJ Allmendinger burns it down in the middle of the Xfinity Series drivers' cool down to celebrate victory at Circuit of The Americas.
Zane Smith inherited the Truck Series win at Circuit of the Americas on Saturday when a three-wide move for the lead went awry and Smith sailed past his rivals for the victory in double overtime. Kyle Busch led a race-high 31 of the 46 laps around the permanent road course and was desperately trying to stretch his fuel to the finish when the race went haywire. Alex Bowman moved from third alongside Stewart Friesen, who tried to defend the pass by diving inside of Busch.
AUSTIN, Texas — The NASCAR Cup Series season to date has been a curious mix so far for Kyle Busch, who tried to explain those ebbs, flows and undulations Friday afternoon at the Circuit of The Americas. The mostly flat expression said it all. Five races in, there’s more to the season’s story for the […]
