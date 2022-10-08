AJ Allmendinger fends off Gibbs for Xfinity Series win at Charlotte Roval

AJ Allmendinger kept his Charlotte Motor Speedway road course unbeaten streak intact, holding off Ty Gibbs and surging to victory after two pressure-packed overtime sessions in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

Allmendinger kept the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet in front for 25 of the 72 laps in the Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina. His fifth win of the season also marked the 15th of his Xfinity career and his fourth in a row at the Charlotte Roval.

Ty Gibbs placed second in the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, leading 24 laps until giving way to Allmendinger for the final five laps. Noah Gragson drove home third with James Davison fourth and Justin Allgaier finishing out the top five.

The postseason-eligible field was chopped from 12 drivers to eight after the elimination race in the Xfinity Series Playoffs. Noah Gragson and AJ Allmendinger had already advanced with automatic berths from victories earlier in the round, and Ty Gibbs and Austin Hill clinched mid-race based on points earned at the stage breaks. Allgaier, Austin Hill, Josh Berry, Sam Mayer and Brandon Jones also advanced on the basis of points.

That left Ryan Sieg, Riley Herbst, Daniel Hemric and Jeremy Clements as the four drivers eliminated from title contention. Hemric, last year’s Xfinity champ, found early trouble when his No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet scrubbed the tire-pack barriers through Turns 5 and 6 on Lap 3. He finished 17th. Herbst dropped below the elimination line after sustaining damage in a handful of final-stage incidents — contact with James Davison’s No. 18 on a restart, a solo spin through the backstretch chicane, a multicar crash in Turn 2, then ultimately a Turn 4 crunch in the first overtime. His No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford wound up 32nd.

Marco Andretti’s Xfinity Series debut ended with a Lap 45 crash. His No. 48 Big Machine Racing Chevrolet sustained heavy damage when it collided with the spinning No. 27 Chevy of Jeb Burton in Turn 6. Andretti was unhurt and finished 36th in the 38-car field.

The Xfinity Series’ next race is the Alsco Uniforms 302, scheduled next Saturday (3 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock, PRN, SiriusXM) at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It’s the first event in the three-race Round of 8 that will determine the four-driver Championship 4 field in the Nov. 5 season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

