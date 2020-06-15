AJ Allmendinger drives No. 16 Chevrolet Camaro to fourth-place finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway

AJ Allmendinger finished fourth in the Contender Boats 250 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday.

Allmendinger’s top five finish added 34 points to his season total and also won the Xfinity Dash 4 Cash.

Allmendinger started in 38th position. The sixth-year driver has tallied four career victories, with six top-five finishes and seven results inside the top 10.

Allmendinger made his career debut at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Sunday’s race.

The Los Gatos, California native began the race 23 spots behind his career mark of 14.5, but finished seven places ahead of his career average of 10.6.

Allmendinger’s fourth-place finish came against 38 other drivers. The race endured six cautions and 28 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were 20 lead changes.

Chase Briscoe finished first in the race, followed by Brandon Jones in the No. 2 spot and Ross Chastain in third. Allmendinger placed fourth in front of Noah Gragson’s finish to secure fifth.

After Ryan Sieg won Stage 1, Noah Gragson drove the No. 9 car to victory in Stage 2.

